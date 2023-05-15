Why US regional banks are doomed to a doom loop

Banking regulators have been pushed by market volatility in recent weeks into doing things that they haven't really wanted to do, like letting the largest US bank get even bigger. Their hand may be forced again.

Take the case of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), one of the main banking regulators. In a December 2021 statement, Chairman Martin Gruenberg said the sale of some troubled banks to the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co during the financial crisis of 2008 had arguably "increased long-term financial stability risk."

That had regulators wary of more consolidation. The weekend in March when the FDIC took over Silicon Valley Bank after a run on the lender triggered a broader deposit flight to safety, some of the largest US banks initially got the impression that their bids would not be welcome, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

They weren't allowed into the data room until it was too late to come up with a bid, one of the sources said.

A month and a half later, however, when First Republic Bank failed, the FDIC had to sell it to JPMorgan as it was the least costly option for the deposit insurance fund.