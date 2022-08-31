Hasina fears COVID-19, Ukraine war hitting Bangladesh’s balance of payments

Exports have also slowed down and incoming remittances have declined, she said, answering to Mashiur Rahman Ranga, the Jatiya Party MP from Rangpur-1.

The prime minister said her government achieved “remarkable success” in keeping the budget deficit and debt-to-GDP ratio at “sustainable and tolerable” levels for the past 14 years.

“We were able to keep the budget deficit within 5 percent of GDP despite the coronavirus situation and global and domestic economic problems. The debt-to-GDP ratio has also been in the comfort zone,” she said.