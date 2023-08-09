China seen sliding into deflation

A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever, financial markets columnist.

The first round of top-tier Chinese economic data this week was a blow for those hoping the world's second-largest economy was emerging from its deep funk, so what will the second round on Wednesday bring?

Further disappointment, most probably.

Figures on Wednesday are expected to show that Chinese consumer prices fell 0.4% in July from the same month a year ago, meaning China will be the first G20 country to fall into deflation since Japan last posted negative CPI growth two years ago.

With cracks also reappearing in the Chinese property sector and Wall Street knocked off course by US banking downgrades by ratings agency Moody's, risk appetite in Asia is likely to be in short supply on Wednesday.

After Tuesday's trade data showed that exports fell a larger-than-forecast 14.5% last month and imports plunged more than twice as fast as expected, the balance of risks for July's CPI print is probably to the downside.

Nobody can say they haven't been warned. Producer prices in China have been falling on an annual basis every month since October, and more importantly, the pace of decline has accelerated this year.