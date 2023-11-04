State Bank of India's net profit rises 8% in July-September

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, reported an 8% increase in net profit for the July-September quarter on Saturday, helped by healthy core lending income and robust loan growth.

The state-run lender's net profit rose to 143.30 billion rupees ($1.72 billion) in its fiscal second quarter, from 132.65 billion rupees a year ago.

That was slightly higher than analysts' estimate of 141.83 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Net interest income - the difference between a bank's interest earned and paid - rose 12.3% to 395 billion rupees from 351.83 billion rupees a year ago.

Net interest margin - a key gauge of lenders' profitability - shrank to 3.43%, compared with 3.55% a year ago, and 3.47% in the prior quarter.