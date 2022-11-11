King dollar commands surge in remittances

Seafarer Jhan Kharl Rodica recently returned home to Manila after an eight-month voyage and bought a townhouse outside the city, courtesy in part, he said, of the US dollar's best year in a generation.

A marine engineer who worked at an oil tanker around Africa and Asia this year, Rodica is paid in dollars and has been wiring extra cash back home - part of a worldwide trend that has driven a surge in remittance volumes as the dollar has climbed.

The cash is well received in countries, such as the Philippines, where living costs are soaring, providing a lifeline for families and even some smaller economies that depend on it. The World Bank estimates remittances to low and middle-income countries will rise 4.2 percent to $630 billion this year, and the flow is another sign of the far-reaching consequences of the dollar's gains.

The US dollar index =USD, which measures its performance against a basket of major currencies, is up 14.5 percent this year.