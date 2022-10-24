China Q3 GDP growth rebounds at faster pace but risks loom

China's economy rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, but strict COVID curbs, a deepening property crisis and global recession risks are challenging Beijing's efforts to foster a robust revival over the next year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's second-biggest economy rose 3.9% in the July-September quarter year-on-year, official data showed on Monday, above the 3.4% pace forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, and quickening from the 0.4% pace in the second quarter.

The data was originally scheduled for release on Oct 18 but was delayed amid a key Communist Party Congress last week, which ended with Xi Jinping securing a precedent-breaking third term as its leader.

"The Chinese economy has great resilience, potential and latitude," Xi told reporters on Sunday as he unveiled the top leadership team of the Communist Party for the next five years.

"Its strong fundamentals will not change, and it will remain on a positive trajectory over the long run."

The economy was buoyed by the manufacturing sector, with separate data showing industrial output in September rose 6.3% from a year earlier, beating expectations for a 4.5% gain and 4.2% in August.

Chinese stocks tumbled on Monday and the yuan weakened as investors focused on the country's new governing body membership, which was stacked with loyalist to Xi, heightening fears he will double down on ideology-driven policies at the cost of economic growth.

Despite the rebound, the economy faces challenges on multiple fronts at home and abroad. China's zero-COVID strategy and strife in its key property sector have exacerbated the external pressure from the Ukraine crisis and a global slowdown due to interest rate hikes to curb red-hot inflation.