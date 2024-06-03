Home +
India to increase road toll charges from Monday

Toll charges in India are revised annually in line with inflation and highway operators put notices in local newspapers announcing hikes of 3% to 5% at nearly 1,100 toll plazas from Monday

India to increase road toll charges from Monday
Vehicles pass through a toll plaza in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India November 4, 2013. REUTERS

Manoj Kumar, Reuters

Published : 03 Jun 2024, 10:08 AM

Updated : 03 Jun 2024, 10:08 AM

