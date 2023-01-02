    বাংলা

    Darkest days likely over for euro zone factories, December PMIs show

    While the input and output prices sub-indexes of the Purchasing Managers' Index remained high, they both dropped substantially

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 10:10 AM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 10:10 AM

    The downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity has likely passed its trough as supply chains begin to recover and inflationary pressures ease, a survey showed on Monday, leading to a rebound in optimism among factory managers.

    S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) bounced to 47.8 in December from November's 47.1, matching a preliminary reading but still below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

    An index measuring output, which feeds into a composite PMI due on Wednesday and seen as a good gauge of economic health, also came in at 47.8, up from November's 46.0, marking its seventh month of sub-50 readings but its highest since June.

    The final data was compiled earlier than usual last month due to the holiday season.

    "A second successive monthly cooling in the rate of loss of factory output brings some cheer for the beleaguered manufacturing sector as we start the new year," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

    "Prospects have brightened amid signs of healing supply chains and a marked softening of inflationary pressures, as well as a calming of concerns over the region's energy crisis, thanks in part to government assistance."

    While the input and output prices sub-indexes remained high, they both dropped substantially, likely welcome news for policymakers at the European Central Bank who have been trying to calm rampant inflation by tightening monetary policy.

    With inflationary pressures easing, supply chains healing and an energy crisis likely averted purchasing managers turned optimistic and the future output index jumped to 53.8 from 48.8.

    "The number of optimists regarding the year ahead has also now exceeded pessimists for the first time since August, hinting at a steady improvement in business confidence," Williamson said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A worker grinds a metal gate inside a household furniture manufacturing factory in Ahmedabad, India, July 1, 2016.
    India's factories ended 2022 on a strong note
    The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (INPMI=ECI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 57.8 in December from November's 55.7
    MV Songa Cheetah anchored at the Chattogram port jetty on Monday, Feb 07, 2022, was seen carrying 952 TEUs (each 20 feet long) of export load containers. Photo: Suman Babu
    Bangladesh Bank creates Tk 100bn fund to boost exports
    Under the revolving scheme, banks will provide loans from the Export Facilitation Pre-Finance Fund to exporters
    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends a news conference following a meeting at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany November 29, 2022.
    Global economy faces tougher year in 2023: IMF head
    A tougher year is ahead because the three big economies - the US, EU and China - are all slowing down simultaneously, says Georgieva
    Bangladesh’s inward remittances rise slightly in first half of FY23
    Remittances rise slightly
    Bangladesh posts around 2.5 percent rise in inward remittances in the first six months of 2022-23

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher