India's retail inflation eases to four-month low in October

India's retail inflation eased in October to a four-month low, edging closer to the central bank's target of 4%, which it has said needs to be firmly in sight before it can start lowering rates.

Annual retail inflation fell to 4.87% in October, down from 5.02% the previous month. A Reuters poll of 53 economists had forecast a rate of 4.80%.

Lower core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, and a supportive base effect helped bring down the overall figure.

October CPI at 4.87% vs 5.02% in September -government

October food inflation at 6.61% vs 6.62% in September

Central bank has warned of recurring food price spikes

Core inflation was estimated to be 4.20-4.28% compared with 4.5% in September, according to three economists. The Indian government does not release core inflation figures.