World Bank raises 2023 growth outlook in developing East Asia as China reopens

"Most major economies of East Asia and the Pacific have come through the difficulties of the pandemic but must now navigate a changed global landscape," said the World Bank's vice president for the region, Manuela Ferro.

"To regain momentum, there is work left to do to boost innovation, productivity, and to set the foundations for a greener recovery."

The lender said the most immediate challenge was the growing division between China and the United States.

It said the most serious was bilateral restrictions on technology flows and collaboration that can reduce global access to knowledge.

"While still small compared to the advanced economies like the US, China has become an increasingly important source of knowledge for innovation in other East Asia and Pacific countries," said the report.

The multilateral aid agency suggested countries reform their policies to increase growth and to take part in international agreements with both China and the US rather than being part of an exclusive trade bloc.