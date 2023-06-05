Dollar bears bide their time as US economic strength persists

A strong US economy is giving an unexpected boost to the dollar, frustrating bearish investors betting on its decline.

The dollar is up 2.5% from its recent low against a basket of currencies and stands near its highest level since March.

The nascent rally has defied expectations for the currency to resume a decline from last year’s multi-decade highs: Net futures bets against the dollar stood at $12.34 billion in the week to May 30 after hitting a two-year low earlier in the month, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Fund managers in the latest BofA Global Research survey named shorting the dollar as the market's third "most crowded" trade.

The dollar is "in a very messy transition from bull market to a bear market," said Aaron Hurd, senior portfolio manager, currency, at State Street Global Advisors. "That transition period is going to be fairly frustrating."