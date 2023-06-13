Bangladesh signs $191m deal with WB to strengthen higher education, pandemic response

Bangladesh has signed a $191 million financing deal with the World Bank to strengthen the higher education sector and respond better to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic Relations Secretary Sharifa Khan and World Bank Country Director Abdoulaye Seck signed the deal in the presence of visiting World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, in Dhaka on Tuesday, the global lender said in a statement.

The Higher Education Acceleration Transformation Project will support regional and global collaboration, research and innovation in higher education, the World Bank said. It will help more women access quality tertiary education.