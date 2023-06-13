    বাংলা

    Bangladesh signs $191m deal with WB to strengthen higher education, pandemic response

    The deal is signed in the presence of visiting World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, in Dhaka

    Bangladesh has signed a $191 million financing deal with the World Bank to strengthen the higher education sector and respond better to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Economic Relations Secretary Sharifa Khan and World Bank Country Director Abdoulaye Seck signed the deal in the presence of visiting World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, in Dhaka on Tuesday, the global lender said in a statement. 

    The Higher Education Acceleration Transformation Project will support regional and global collaboration, research and innovation in higher education, the World Bank said. It will help more women access quality tertiary education.  

    Raiser concluded his two-day visit to Bangladesh on Tuesday and reaffirmed the World Bank's continued support to help the country achieve sustainable and inclusive growth. 

    He met the Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and other senior government officials. 

    They discussed the World Bank’s new country partnership framework for Bangladesh for fiscal years 2023-27 as well as how the World Bank support can be best utilised to help Bangladesh navigate the global uncertainties and increasing climate change impacts. 

    Raiser called for speeding up the pace of implementation of the World Bank-supported projects. 

    “Bangladesh faces continued external pressures, which require careful macroeconomic management, but also a deepening of structural reforms to attract more private investment, boost jobs and strengthen resilience against climate shocks,” he said. 

    “We stand ready to redouble our support under our new country strategy and accelerated implementation of our large existing portfolio.”

