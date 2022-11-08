Buying Russian oil is to India's advantage: foreign minister

India has emerged as Russia's largest oil customer after China, as refiners snap up discounted Russian oil shunned by Western buyers over Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

India, the world's third-largest oil importer and a traditional ally of Russia, has not explicitly condemned what Russia calls its "special military operation in Ukraine", and Tuesday marked the fifth meeting this year between Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

"It is our fundamental obligation to ensure that the Indian consumer has the best possible access on most advantageous terms to international (oil and gas) markets," said Jaishankar.

"In that respect we have seen that India and Russia relationship has worked to advantage. So if it works to my advantage I would keep that going."