India's Modi to lure tech, EV investments at Gujarat summit as poll looms

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out the red carpet for hundreds of domestic and foreign investors visiting his home state of Gujarat this week for a business event, in one of his last major efforts to draw investments before a re-election bid.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit during Jan 10-12 is expected to bring in around 100,000 visitors, including chief executives, business leaders, ministers and diplomats from 133 countries, in what organizers have dubbed as the biggest ever gathering at the biennial event which is in its 10th edition.

The list of foreign companies taking part include Microsoft , Nasdaq, Alphabet's Google, Suzuki and Toyota. Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, Asia's two richest people, and the chairman of salt-to-aviation conglomerate Tata Group, will be among the scores of top Indian executives in attendance.

Foreign investors have bet big on India since Modi came to power in 2014 - with the likes of Apple, Samsung, Kia and Airbus expanding operations. This, even as some executives say his protectionist policies for sectors such as digital payments, manufacturing and e-commerce often promote local businesses to the disadvantage of foreign ones.