China investment consensus cracks as politics fuel fears

Decades-long foreign bullishness on China's capital markets is breaking down, investment flows and interviews with fund managers suggest, with a new era of uncertainty fuelled by geopolitical risks and US investors especially wary.

There have been ample excuses to buy China as the world's second biggest economy gathers steam.

Post-pandemic recoveries in exports, property and shopping have run harder than expected. Stock market returns are solid. Jack Ma's reappearance and plans to break up his Alibaba empire were also seen as ending a few years of regulatory crackdowns.

But big, long-term foreign investors, are missing. Their absence, and asset managers' reasons for it, reveal a wariness in the investment community over how to price new risks for capital as China becomes a great power and a great US rival.

It is unlikely to be resolved quickly even if the markets keep rallying and China economy keeps global growth ticking.

"It's around capital preservation, not really the returns," said Hayden Briscoe, Asia-Pacific head of multi-asset portfolio management, at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong.

"Foreign money at the moment, particularly from the US, is reluctant to invest," said Briscoe. He himself is positive on China, but said many managers are steering clear after seeing wartime sanctions erase the value of Russian investments.

"(They are) still looking at geopolitical risk and the Russia experience recently probably makes them more tentative than they normally are."

Data paints a murky picture, but supports brokers' analysis that the bid from long-only money managers is absent.