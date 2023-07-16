Australia expects unemployment rate to rise as global economy slows

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Sunday that he expected the nation's jobless rate to lift from near a 48-year low on the back of higher interest rates and slowing global growth.

"As the Reserve Bank forecasts and the Treasury forecasts have inflation moderating over the coming months, they do have a tick up in unemployment as well," Chalmers told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Amid stubbornly high inflation, the unemployment rate in May edged lower to 3.6%, when analysts had expected a steady 3.7%.