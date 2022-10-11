Inflation stays over 9%: BBS releases data for August and September together

Bangladesh has seen consumer prices rising by over 9 percent in the months of August and September, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

The effects of the Ukraine war have taken their toll on the world market and in Bangladesh, leading to the highest jump in fuel prices in the country’s history in recent months. The price hike led to a knock-on effect that pushed inflation to 9.52 percent in August before falling slightly to 9.10 percent in September.

The August inflation number was the highest in nearly a decade, since November 2011, when it stood at 9.87 percent.