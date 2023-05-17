Turkey's market rout deepens after Erdogan's strong election showing

Ahead of the elections, opinion polls showed Kilicdaroglu in the lead, with investors expecting him to scrap some of Erdogan's economic policies, including costly efforts to prop up the lira currency.

The lira, which analysts say has become increasingly managed by the Turkish authorities over the last year, set yet another record closing low of 19.724 TRYTOM=D3 after touching 19.744, not far from the intraday record low of 19.80 hit in March.

Longer-dated, dollar-denominated government bonds had the biggest falls in fixed-income markets, although key corporate and banking sector bonds also edged lower.

The government's 2045-maturing bond dropped 3 cents to trade at 71 cents on the dollar. Five-year credit default swaps, which indicate the price of insuring government debt against default, climbed to 653 basis points, up 19 bps from Monday's close and 161 bps above Friday's pre-election level.

Credit ratings agency Fitch said the political and economic uncertainty would continue at least until after the runoff, and that its focus regarding Turkey's "B"/Negative sovereign rating after the election would be whether the policy mix "becomes more credible and consistent."

Turkey's interest rate swap forwards, which are a rough guide for where traders expect the country's interest rates to be once "risk premia" is added on, are now pricing them at around 27% in a year's time, compared with a pre-election level of over 40%.