Hasina orders cultivation of fallow lands of government amid global food crisis

Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to start cultivating fallow lands of police, Border Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh Railway and other government and private agencies as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to disrupt global food supply.

The prime minister ordered them to use area-wise suitable varieties of crops for farming on the fallow lands, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said after her meeting with the secretaries to ministries and divisions at her office on Sunday.

The amount of lands used for farming in Bangladesh will rise by more than 100,000 hectares and food production will double in three years if new, high-yielding varieties of crops, livestock and fish are used in the fallow lands following Hasina’s orders, believes Anwarul.