    বাংলা

    Hasina orders cultivation of fallow lands of government amid global food crisis

    She also orders officials to ensure that the stock of grains in Bangladesh does not fall below 1.5 million tonnes

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Nov 2022, 07:26 PM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2022, 07:26 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to start cultivating fallow lands of police, Border Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh Railway and other government and private agencies as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to disrupt global food supply. 

    The prime minister ordered them to use area-wise suitable varieties of crops for farming on the fallow lands, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said after her meeting with the secretaries to ministries and divisions at her office on Sunday. 

    The amount of lands used for farming in Bangladesh will rise by more than 100,000 hectares and food production will double in three years if new, high-yielding varieties of crops, livestock and fish are used in the fallow lands following Hasina’s orders, believes Anwarul.

    “In that case, we’ll be able to export a large amount of rice instead of importing grains,” he said. 

    Hasina also instructed officials to ensure that the stock of grains in Bangladesh does not fall below 1.5 million tonnes. As of Nov 22, the country’s stock of grains was 1.6 million tonnes, according to the cabinet secretary. 

    To tackle a dollar crisis, the prime minister told the officials to continue practising austerity. “We must prioritise what are essentials, such as energy, fertiliser, food and important capital machinery. Spending on luxury goods will have to be cut,” Anwarul said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina orders assessment of liquidity status in banks amid murmurs of crunch
    PM orders liquidity status check in banks
    The Banking and Finance Division has been asked to report on the liquidity situation as soon as possible
    Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reacts as he deliver his speech during a gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Nov 24, 2022
    Malaysia PM Anwar eyes targeted subsidies for low-income groups
    Government agencies have two weeks to review the implications of narrowing the subsidies, the new prime minister of the country said
    The Bank of China in Beijing, China, Oct 19, 2020.
    China frees up $70bn for banks to underpin slowing economy
    The central bank hopes to spur more lending into the economy but analysts are sceptical it could achieve quick results
    International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US, Oct 9, 2016.
    Egypt not out of the woods after IMF rescue deal
    Egypt's swollen current account deficit and $33.9 billion of international debt payments due for the three years to mid-2025 leave Egypt vulnerable

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher