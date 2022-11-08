No new mega-project, for now, Hasina tells ECNEC

After the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said Hasina praised the work of the Planning Commission, but added they should not compromise on small-scale, rural or public welfare-oriented projects. “We prioritised these schemes and will continue to do so,” Hasina was quoted as saying.

“The prime minister said we can’t take on mega-projects now, but we also can’t compromise on the small rural projects,” the planning minister said.

Highlighting the global economic crisis, the prime minister said, "We want to remain sustainable during the worldwide turmoil.”

She asked everyone to reduce wastage and to try to increase resources, he said.