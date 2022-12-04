Bangladesh raises LPG price by Tk 4 for December

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used for cooking and powering vehicles, by Tk 4 for December.

Customers will have to pay Tk 108.09 per kg, including VAT, a 3.67 percent increase from last month’s price.

This means a 12 kg LPG cylinder, most commonly used in households, will cost consumers Tk 1,297, up by Tk 46.