Bangladesh raises LPG price by Tk 4 for December

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used for cooking and powering vehicles, by Tk 4 for December.
Customers will have to pay Tk 108.09 per kg, including VAT, a 3.67 percent increase from last month’s price.
This means a 12 kg LPG cylinder, most commonly used in households, will cost consumers Tk 1,297, up by Tk 46.
The new price will be effective from Sunday evening, according to the energy regulator.
The hike comes amid an uptick in the prices of the commodity in the international market. Last month, Saudi Aramco's CP price for a tonne of propane and butane was set at $610 and it has risen to $650 in December.
Accordingly, the price of reticulated LPG, an advanced system to supply LPG to households as compared to the conventional cylinder supply, has been fixed at Tk 104.85 per kg, up from Tk 101.02 in November. Meanwhile, the price of autogas at the consumer level has been fixed at Tk 60.41 for December.