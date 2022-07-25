Bangladesh imports a record $83.68bn worth of goods through LCs in FY22

Goods worth $83.68 billion were imported into Bangladesh through letters of credit, or LCs, in the last fiscal year, which is a massive 46 percent jump from the previous fiscal year, according to updated import data released by Bangladesh Bank on Sunday,

Importers in Bangladesh had opened LCs worth $92.23 billion to import goods in the fiscal year 2021-22, which is 37.59 percent more than the previous fiscal year.

In the financial year 2020-21, $67 billion worth of LCs were opened, while products worth $57.25 billion were imported.