For Bangladesh, borrowing from Japan is set to become costlier

Japan, which has been offering Bangladesh loans at interest rates lower than those provided by other development partners, is now seeking an increase in these rates at a time when borrowing costs have been on the rise for the South Asian nation.

Amid global economic headwinds, the Japan International Cooperation Agency or JICA has proposed to raise the rate to 2.26 percent from 1.6 percent – the second such hike in a year.

The Economic Relations Division has been trying to make JICA keep the interest rate as low as possible, at least below 2 percent, since Japan placed the proposal in July.