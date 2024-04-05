Bank merger guidelines: Acquiring bank will inherit accumulated losses

A bank will have to absorb accumulated losses and non-performing debts if it acquires a struggling one, but in exchange, it will enjoy special security provisions and other facilities.
The Bangladesh Bank unveiled a set of guidelines for bank mergers on Thursday while also offering policy assistance.
The guidelines not only aim to provide a lifeline to weaker banks but also seek to fortify the financial system by facilitating the expansion of a suite of services available to customers by stronger banks, the central bank said.
All banks in the country are obliged to follow the guidelines that allow a financial institution to get amalgamated with a banking company or a bank with another banking company or financial Institution. The latter will be known as a banking company even if it is merged with a financial institution, it added.
Stating the total losses of the weak bank will be adjusted gradually from the income of the acquiring bank, the central bank said, “Bangladesh Bank's approval is required for the merger. A meeting has to be called to take the approval of the shareholders and investors along with the decision of the bank's board of directors agreeing in principle.”
A certain period will be given to adjust the total losses of the weak bank with the income of the acquiring bank or to convert it into goodwill.
The acquiring institution can operate under a new name or its existing name post-merger. The authorities will have to seek the central bank’s approval for a name change.
“The capital, liquidity and non-performing loan ratios of the acquiring bank may be affected after the merger,” the central bank said.
To ensure stability and protect the public interest, the central bank will provide necessary policy support and monitor the merged entity’s activities.
For a certain period, exemptions will be granted for maintaining minimum capital conservation, cash reserve ratio, statutory liquidity ratio, liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio.
The Bangladesh Bank may provide liquidity support based on a first-come, first-served basis, offer cash assistance through long-term bond purchases, and support capital enhancement through share issuance, perpetual bond issuance and subordinated bond issuance.
According to the guideline, the acquiring bank or company cannot terminate transferred employees within three years from the merger but senior management, up to the deputy general manager of the merged bank, will not get a job in the acquiring bank.
Before the merger, the liabilities and assets of the two banks should be audited by a third party.
In case of compulsory merger, a tender must be published in newspapers to take over the liabilities and assets of the concerned banks following the decision of the Bangladesh Bank, the guidelines said.
If there is no response to the tender or if the central bank is not satisfied with the capability of the applicant, it can instruct any bank to take responsibility by bringing one or more banks under the scheme.
That means the central bank holds the right to instruct any bank to take over the responsibility of a weak bank. In this case, the bank will take the initiative to merge with any other bank or financial institution after receiving instructions.