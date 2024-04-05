Bank merger guidelines: Acquiring bank will inherit accumulated losses

A bank will have to absorb accumulated losses and non-performing debts if it acquires a struggling one, but in exchange, it will enjoy special security provisions and other facilities.

The Bangladesh Bank unveiled a set of guidelines for bank mergers on Thursday while also offering policy assistance.

The guidelines not only aim to provide a lifeline to weaker banks but also seek to fortify the financial system by facilitating the expansion of a suite of services available to customers by stronger banks, the central bank said.

All banks in the country are obliged to follow the guidelines that allow a financial institution to get amalgamated with a banking company or a bank with another banking company or financial Institution. The latter will be known as a banking company even if it is merged with a financial institution, it added.