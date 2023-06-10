Gold bars of 320 returnees seized under new baggage rules ‘they were unaware of’

Many Bangladeshis were on their way home from abroad with two gold bars each weighing 117 grams as per the permitted limit in the beginning of June.

They opted for gold bars instead of foreign currencies because price differences would earn them Tk 300,000 or more, a good amount amid high living costs.

The limit on gold bars, however, changed when they were mid-air as Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal announced in the national budget that passengers will not be allowed to bring more than 117 grams of gold.

The duty to bring gold has also been doubled to Tk 4,000 per Bhori, or 11.664 grams.

Although the budget proposals come into effect from Jul 1 after their passage in parliament, new taxes become effective immediately.

So, any quantity of gold bars or gold pieces in excess of the stipulated amount, which is 117 grams now, is liable to confiscation in accordance with the Customs Act, 1969.

The authorities seized one 117 gram gold bar from 320 passengers each in the three days after Kamal's announcement.

The returnees are now frequenting the Dhaka Customs House with the hope that the authorities will be kind and release their gold.