Malaysia posts weakest GDP growth in nearly 2 years as exports slump

Improving tourist arrivals and faster implementation of domestic projects could provide some upside, he added.

Other data on Friday showed Malaysia's exports in July slumped 13.1% from a year earlier, worse than economists forecasts for an 11.3% drop. Imports also fell more than expected.

Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid at Bank Muamalat Malaysia said the economic and trade data showed how susceptible the economy was to the global slowdown.

Malaysian consumers are also likely to be cautious in their spending going forward, leading to slower economic growth in the second half, he said.

"In that sense, risks that GDP might grow below 4% to 5% projected growth is quite high," Mohd Afzanizam said.

Alex Holmes, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said the government's 4-5% growth forecast looks unattainable, removing any appetite for rate hikes and even creates a chance for cuts.

"Domestic demand is set to struggle for momentum, as weak exports flow through to business earnings and weigh on investment, hiring and wage growth," Holmes said.

Malaysia is also facing some outflow pressure from the ringgit , the worst-performing currency in the region this year. BNM has said it would intervene in the foreign exchange markets to stabilise the ringgit, which has dropped more than 5% against the US dollar this year.

The currency gained 0.2% on Friday despite the weak data.

The central bank last month kept benchmark interest rates unchanged due to moderating growth and easing inflation, with economists saying it will likely stay on hold for the rest of the year.

On Friday, the central bank said while cost pressures have eased, headline and core inflation will moderate further in the second half partly due to a higher comparative base last year.