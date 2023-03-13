Signature Bank becomes next casualty of banking turmoil after SVB

Employees appeared to gather at the company's Manhattan headquarters for meetings on Sunday, ordering catering from Carmine's, an Italian restaurant, and Starbucks coffee, according to a Reuters reporter on the scene. People trickled out of the building after the news of the closure was announced.

Representatives for the lender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Signature's failure followed Silicon Valley Bank's Friday shutdown, the second largest in US history behind Washington Mutual, which collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis.

Investors were unnerved by the speed at which startup-focused SVB, the 16th largest lender in the US, was toppled by customer withdrawals. The episode last week erased more than $100 billion in market value from U.S. banks, prompting swift action from government officials over the weekend to try and restore confidence in the financial system.

The FDIC established a "bridge" successor bank on Sunday which will enable customers to access their funds on Monday. Signature Bank's depositors and borrowers will automatically become customers of the bridge bank, the FDIC said.

The regulator named former Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O Chief Executive Greg Carmichael as CEO of the bridge bank.

Silicon Valley Bank customers will have access to their deposits starting on Monday, US officials said on Sunday. The federal government also announced actions to shore up deposits and try and stem any broader fallout.

Signature was a commercial bank with private client offices in New York, Connecticut, California, Nevada and North Carolina, and had nine national business lines including commercial real estate and digital asset banking.

As of September, almost a quarter of its deposits came from the cryptocurrency sector, but the bank announced in December that it would shrink its crypto-related deposits by $8 billion.