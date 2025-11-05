Inflation drops to 8.17% in October, marking 39-month low

Bangladesh’s inflation has eased to a 39-month low of 8.17 percent in October, driven by a notable decline in food prices despite higher costs for non-food goods and services.

A 0.56-point decline in food prices in October caused the drop. The previous comparable rate was 7.48 percent in July 2022.

This means that a product or service costing Tk 100 in October last year required Tk 108.17 in October 2025. Last year’s October inflation was 10.87 percent.

In September 2025, the inflation rate was 8.36 percent, indicating a modest improvement in this key economic indicator in October, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Wednesday.

Overall inflation fell by 0.19 percentage points month-on-month.

Earlier this year, inflation was 8.55 percent in July, fell to 8.29 percent in August -- the lowest in 37 months -- before rising again in September. Last year, the July Uprising pushed overall inflation to 11.66 percent, after which it fluctuated between 9 percent and 10 percent in the following months.

Monthly inflation had also eased to 9.05 percent in May and 8.48 percent in June 2025, before showing an upward trend in August.

While recent declines offer relief, inflation remains well above the government’s target of 6.5 percent set in the budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The central bank has maintained high policy rates to support this target.

Food inflation fell from 7.64 percent in September to 7.08 percent in October -- a 0.56-point decline -- while non-food inflation rose from 8.98 percent to 9.13 percent.

Rural inflation dropped to 8.16 percent from 8.47 percent, whereas urban inflation increased slightly from 8.28 percent to 8.33 percent.