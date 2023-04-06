India central bank set to raise rates 25 bps on elevated inflation, keep hawkish stance

"Risk management considerations mean that MPC will opt for a pause in April," said A Prasanna, head of research at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. The committee will retain its option to hike later by maintaining its phrase 'withdrawal of accommodation', he said, essentially holding on to its tightening bias.

The Reuters Poll showed that a majority of respondents, 20 of 36, expect the central bank would maintain its 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance while the remaining 16 said it would shift to neutral.

Banking system liquidity has improved in recent days after having been in deficit towards the end of March. Liquidity surplus stood at 2.11 trillion rupees on Wednesday, its highest since Sept. 5 and more than double the 1.04 trillion rupees surplus in the previous session.

However, after the initial few days in April, liquidity is expected to tighten again as the government kickstarts its borrowing programme and credit offtake from banks' increases.

"While the central bank might step in to thaw conditions via ad hoc variable repo rate operations, preference will be to keep the net liquidity balance close to non-inflationary neutral or slight deficit, with relief expected by way of government spending or likely return in portfolio inflows," said Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Group Research.