    বাংলা

    'A new chapter in ties': Bangladesh, India launch trade transactions in rupees

    The initiative will help reduce dependency on the US dollar and relieve pressure on the country's depleting forex reserves, say experts

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 July 2023, 09:21 AM
    Updated : 11 July 2023, 09:21 AM

    Bangladesh and India have entered a new era of trade with the start of payments for exports and imports in the Indian currency.

    A ceremony at Dhaka's Le Meridien Hotel on Tuesday marked the advent of trade transactions in rupees. Bogura-based Tamim Agro Industries Ltd got the ball rolling by exporting products worth Rs 16 million.

    Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder termed the start of trade settlement in rupees as the "first step in a great journey".

    He said the initiative would reduce dependence on the US dollar, Bangladesh's main reserve currency, and diversify trade between the two countries.

    Pointing out that Bangladesh is India's fifth-biggest trading partner in South Asia, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma believes the initiative will add a new dimension to bilateral ties between the countries.

    Trade transactions in rupees will be facilitated by four banks – Sonali Bank, Eastern Bank Limited, the State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank.

    Sonali Bank and EBL have opened nostro accounts, or accounts that a bank holds in a foreign currency at another bank, at the Indian banks.

    Through the nostro accounts, exporters can bring their proceeds while importers will pay the bills – both in rupee – by using the Real Time Gross Settlement system, said EBL Managing Director Ali Reza Iftekhar.

    He hoped the taka would later be added to the new trade system.

    Sonali Bank officials said trade transactions will be conducted in line with the taka-rupee exchange rate set by the Bangladesh Bank. More details will be fixed later.

    Iftekhar said the new system will reduce the cost that countries pay for differences in exchange rates.

    Bankers, economists and traders believe the rupee trade will decrease the dependency on the US dollar and ease the pressure on Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves.

