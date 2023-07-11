'A new chapter in ties': Bangladesh, India launch trade transactions in rupees

Bangladesh and India have entered a new era of trade with the start of payments for exports and imports in the Indian currency.

A ceremony at Dhaka's Le Meridien Hotel on Tuesday marked the advent of trade transactions in rupees. Bogura-based Tamim Agro Industries Ltd got the ball rolling by exporting products worth Rs 16 million.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder termed the start of trade settlement in rupees as the "first step in a great journey".

He said the initiative would reduce dependence on the US dollar, Bangladesh's main reserve currency, and diversify trade between the two countries.