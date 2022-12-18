    বাংলা

    India rupee settlement mechanism draws interest from more nations

    The government is looking to bring countries that are short of dollars into the mechanism of special rupee accounts, known as vostro accounts. Some Indian banks were approved for vostro trade in rupees with Russia

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 04:06 AM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 04:06 AM

    India's rupee trade settlement mechanism, a means of using rupees instead of dollars and other big currencies for international transactions, is attracting interest from more countries.

    Tajikistan, Cuba, Luxembourg and Sudan have begun talking to India about using the mechanism, according to two sources and an official document reviewed. It has already been used by Russia following the imposition of sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine war.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set up the mechanism in July.

    The government is looking to bring countries that are short of dollars into the mechanism, said a government official and an industry source aware of the development. The sources declined to be named, as the matter is confidential.

    The four countries have shown interest in opening special rupee accounts, called vostro accounts, but partner banks in India have not yet provided those facilities, documents showed. Opening of these accounts needs approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

    Mauritius and Sri Lanka have also shown interest, and have seen their special vostro accounts approved by the RBI, documents showed.

    India's central bank has given approval to banks to open 12 vostro for trade in rupees with Russia, according to the document. Six other accounts, including five for trade with Sri Lanka and one for trade with Mauritius have been authorised, the same document showed.

    Queries sent to the federal finance ministry, commerce ministry and RBI remained unanswered.

    TALKS WITH GULF NATIONS

    India continues to discuss denomination of trade in rupees with larger trading partners, including key oil suppliers Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

    Details of potential rupee-dirham trade mechanism are being firmed up by the central banks of India and UAE, a second government official said, requesting anonymity. Talks with Saudi Arabia on a rupee-riyal trade mechanism also continue, the government official added.

    The UAE and Saudi Arabia are talking through ways to invest Indian rupees they earn as part of these transactions, as the gulf nation's exports to India exceed imports from it.

    "We have presented the option of investing additional rupees in Indian markets," the official said.

    As part of the rules issued earlier this year, the Indian central bank has allowed for any rupee holdings to be invested in government securities.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man walks past the Central Bank of Iran in Tehran, Iran August 1, 2019.
    Iran central bank governor blames protests for currency's fall
    The governor also acknowledged that 'the events of the past two months' had contributed, along with US sanctions
    José Viñals, chairman of Standard Chartered Bank, speaks in an interview with bdnews24.com on Thursday, Dec 15, 2022.
    Bangladesh to see a better year in 2023: StanChart chairman
    The country is facing challenges in the short term, but medium-term prospects remain bright, says José Viñals
    Govt suspends land acquisition, purchase of machinery, furniture to save funds
    Govt suspends land acquisition, machinery purchase
    The government also orders officials not to use more than 50 percent of the budget allocated for construction
    Drivers push auto rickshaws in a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jul 29, 2022.
    Sri Lanka's economy shrinks 11.8% in Q3
    A multitude of factors including high inflation, power cuts, high-interest rates, import, fuel and fertiliser shortages impacted growth in the last quarter, the government says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher