Why is China's economy slowing down and could it get worse?

Moreover, demand for Chinese exports has been softening as key trading partners have been grappling with rising living costs.

And with 70% of Chinese household wealth tied up in real estate, a big slowdown in the sector is trickling through to other parts of the economy.

THERE HAVE BEEN MAJOR CONCERNS OVER CHINA'S ECONOMY BEFORE. IS THIS TIME DIFFERENT?

Alarm bells over the economy rang during the global financial crisis in 2008-09 and during a capital outflow scare in 2015. China revived confidence then with a shock boost to infrastructure investment and by encouraging property market speculation, among other measures.

But the infrastructure upgrades have created too much debt, and the property bubble has burst, posing risks to financial stability today.

Given China's debt-fuelled investment in infrastructure and property has peaked and exports are slowing in line with the global economy, China only has one other source of demand to tinker with: household consumption.

In that sense, this slowdown is different.

Whether China bounces back largely depends on whether it can convince households to spend more and save less, and whether they will do so to such an extent that consumer demand compensates for weaknesses elsewhere in the economy.