TRYing times: The slide and fall of the Turkish lira

Turkey's lira took a 7% nosedive on Wednesday as the country's newly re-elected government appeared to be abandoning its costly 18-month strategy of keeping the currency on a tight leash by any means necessary.

Ankara has seen decades of financial market difficulties and the charts below show the challenges the lira's weakness poses for the country's new economic decision makers.

1/LET IT GO?

A combination of a sizeable budget hole, an inflation problem and thanks to a couple of years of highly questionable policies, a puny pile of FX reserves, means that there are plenty of reasons for the lira to keep falling.