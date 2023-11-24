India slows palm oil imports as prices rally amid negative margins

Indian buyers curtailed purchases of palm oil for December and January shipments due to rising prices and as refiners face negative margins after making heavy imports in the past few months, industry officials told Reuters on Thursday.

Lower purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could lead to higher stocks of palm oil in key producers Indonesia and Malaysia, weighing on benchmark futures which are trading near their highest in level in two months.

"Traders are attempting to liquidate stocks accumulated at ports due to aggressive imports in recent months," Rajesh Patel, managing partner at edible oil trader and broker GGN Research told Reuters.