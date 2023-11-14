    বাংলা

    Bangladesh discovers 53bn cubic feet of natural gas in Sylhet's Kailashtila-2 well

    The government expects an additional supply of 7 million cubic feet gas per day from the well

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Nov 2023, 02:20 PM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2023, 02:20 PM

    Bangladesh has made a new discovery of a natural gas field with a reserve of 53 billion cubic feet.

    The government expects an additional supply of 7 million cubic feet of gas per day from the Kailashtila-2 well operated by Sylhet Gas Fields Limited.

    The gas from the well will save the country Tk 36 billion a day, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said in a post on X on Tuesday.

    “Exciting news from Sylhet Gas Fields Limited! Kailashtila-2 well has struck gas in the Deeper Horizon,” he wrote.

    “This means 70 lakh cubic feet of gas per day for the national grid, valued at Tk 3600 crore, plus 70 barrels of condensate daily. A significant boost for the energy sector!”

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reserves fall to $19.5bn after clearing import bills
    Bangladesh reserves fall to $19.5bn
    The country pays $1.21 billion for imports in September and October
    Exports fall 13.6% in October as garment worker unrest overshadows outlook
    Exports fall 13.6% in October
    Overall exports in the July-October period rose 3.52 percent to $17.45 billion from a year earlier, falling short of the $19.24 billion target set for the period
    Remittances jump 30% year-on-year in October
    Remittances jump in October 
    Banks and foreign currency dealers have decided to keep no ceiling on offering incentives from their own funds
    Farmers tend to an onion field in the Urakanda area of Rajbari’s Borat Union.
    October 31, 2023
    News in photos: 31 October

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response