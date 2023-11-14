Bangladesh discovers 53bn cubic feet of natural gas in Sylhet's Kailashtila-2 well

The gas from the well will save the country Tk 36 billion a day, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said in a post on X on Tuesday.

“Exciting news from Sylhet Gas Fields Limited! Kailashtila-2 well has struck gas in the Deeper Horizon,” he wrote.

“This means 70 lakh cubic feet of gas per day for the national grid, valued at Tk 3600 crore, plus 70 barrels of condensate daily. A significant boost for the energy sector!”