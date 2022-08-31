Bangladesh plans to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia

A cabinet committee on purchases has agreed to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 per tonne from the Russian government amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
That means each kilogram of wheat will be purchased at Tk 40.85 for a total cost of Tk 20.43 billion, which is to be paid by the Bangladesh government in dollars.
The decision was taken at a committee meeting chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday.
“The Bangladesh government will import a total of Tk 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia and every kilogram is priced at Tk 40,” Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Md Abdul Barik said at a media briefing in Dhaka after the meeting.
“The purchase will be paid for in dollars," Barik said without mentioning how Bangladesh would pay Russia in dollars amid the ongoing sanctions imposed on the country by the US due to the war in Ukraine.
The government had previously held an inter-ministry meeting on how to import from Russia on Aug 25.
The committee also approved the purchase of 330,000 tonnes of rice from India and Vietnam under government-to-government deals, Barik said.