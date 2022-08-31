Bangladesh plans to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia

The decision was taken at a committee meeting chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday.

“The Bangladesh government will import a total of Tk 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia and every kilogram is priced at Tk 40,” Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Md Abdul Barik said at a media briefing in Dhaka after the meeting.

“The purchase will be paid for in dollars," Barik said without mentioning how Bangladesh would pay Russia in dollars amid the ongoing sanctions imposed on the country by the US due to the war in Ukraine.