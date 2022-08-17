More doom and gloom looms for Europe

Europeans will be hoping Wednesday’s economic data will provide some respite after a string of negative headlines, but past form suggests they’d be foolish to bet too much on it.

They might even be better off taking a punt on depressing figures, as at least their winnings might provide some small cheer if the bad news arrives.

British inflation data is due at 0600 GMT, and economists polled by Reuters expect it to show consumer prices rose by 9.8% in the 12 months to July, a further acceleration from the 9.1% rise reported for the 12 months to June.

That’s not good news for British workers who saw earnings for the second quarter adjusted for inflation fall by 4.1%, the biggest drop since records began in 2001, according to data released on Tuesday.

The final reading for Euro zone Q2 GDP is also due on Wednesday, and while preliminary data showed faster than expected growth, even then economists said it might be the economy's last hurrah.