Wall Street bankers in Riyadh renew warnings over world economy

Top Wall Street bankers renewed their warnings about the world economy on Tuesday amid geopolitical tensions and steep interest rate hikes to tackle decades-high inflation.

Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon said economic conditions would "tighten meaningfully from here" and the US Federal Reserve could hike rates beyond 4.5-4.75% if it does not see real changes in behaviour.

"If they don't see real changes – labour is still very, very tight – they're obviously just playing with the demand side by tightening. But if they don't see real changes in behaviour, my guess is they'll go further," he said.

Speaking at Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference in Riyadh, he said it was difficult to get out of "embedded inflation" without an economic slowdown.

The process of unwinding 40 years of "nationalised fixed income markets" is "disruptive", Solomon added.