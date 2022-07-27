BPC, energy ministry dismiss reports of fuel shortages

He said imports are scheduled to ensure fuel, including diesel and octane, supply for the next six months.

"Cumulatively, we’ve six months of fuel combining what we have at the moment and the fuel that is about to be imported,” he claimed.

"Even if no fuel is imported, the country has 32 days of diesel and furnace oil in its stock at the moment."

Azad also added that there are 44 days of jet fuel.

In a statement issued later in the day, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources reiterated the same message and alleged that a quarter with vested interests is circulating such “false and fabricated” information to mislead people.

A top vernacular daily on Tuesday published a report on its website about the government’s fuel rationing measure as a part of a larger austerity programme since importers have been struggling to open new letters of credit in the banks due to a shortage of dollars lately.

The government was forced to shut down diesel-run power stations as the price of diesel has skyrocketed in the international market and the government opted not to purchase diesel as of now to save an already depleted US dollar reserve.