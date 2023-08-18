Rupee recovers from record closing low; importers, exporters more active

The Indian rupee on Friday recovered slightly from its record closing low in the previous session, helped by a reversal in US Treasury yields which also offered support to other Asian currencies.

The rupee was at 83.0850 against the US dollar by 11:10 am IST, compared to its closing level of 83.1475 on Thursday. Asian currencies also advanced, while the dollar index retreated from two-month highs.

The rupee has been under consistent pressure in recent sessions and it has required likely dollar sales by the Reserve Bank of India to keep losses in check.