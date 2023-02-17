World Bank's Malpass on surprise exit: Four years is a long time

Malpass, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump, said the end of the bank's fiscal year was a good time for a transition. "And then, for me personally, it will have been more than four years, which is a long time in the job."

Malpass said he had no specific follow-on plans.

"It's a good time for me to look at new challenges," Malpass said. "I think we'll have made progress (on the reforms) by the spring meetings, and then there'll be other issues that take longer, and my successor will step in."

Malpass will leave the bank by the end of June. The news came months after he was condemned by the White House for declining to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus on global warming and amid increasingly urgent calls by Treasury for the bank to be "bolder and more imaginative" in changing to address global challenges.

Asked about suggestions he had been urged to leave, Malpass said he was leaving on his own terms and it made sense for him at this time.

Malpass, a Republican, survived multiple calls for his resignation after the climate incident last autumn, for which he apologized. Sources familiar with the situation said he never expected to be offered a second term by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Malpass's term was due to end in April 2024. According to the bank's 2021 annual report, Malpass earned $525,000 in annual net salary that year, and the bank made more than $340,000 in annual contributions to a pension plan and other benefits.

Leaving after four years on the job means Malpass will get 70 percent of his salary as an annual pension, versus 80 percent if he completed all five years, according to the terms of his contract.