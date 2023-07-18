Prospects for medium-term global growth weak, says IMF chief

Global economic activity is slowing, especially in the manufacturing sector, and medium-term growth prospects remain weak, the chief of the International Monetary Fund told financial leaders of the Group of 20 nations on Tuesday.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, speaking to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in the western Indian state of Gujarat, said divergence in countries' economic fortunes was a persistent concern.

Inflation was finally trending downward, she said, though "headline inflation is still too high and core inflation remains sticky despite the significant monetary policy tightening."