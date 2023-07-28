Low rupee volatility lulls Indian firms into hedging less

The Indian rupee's plummeting volatility, mainly due to the central bank's stranglehold on the currency, is leading both importers and exporters to hedge less of their foreign exchange exposure.

This, in turn, means companies run the risk of being caught off-guard when volatility picks up, exacerbating swings in the currency.

A measure of the rupee's expected volatility over the next one year is hovering at 5.1%, its lowest since 2008. The expected volatility over the next month is down to just 3%, more than half of what it was in October when the rupee hit a record low.