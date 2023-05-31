Economist flags soaring inflation, dollar crunch as key issues in Bangladesh budget

The level of inflation in Bangladesh has been hovering close to the double-digit mark for some time now amid mounting concerns over a cost-of-living crisis. On top of that, the ongoing dollar crunch has further fuelled price spirals, adding to the woes of ordinary people.

These issues currently stand out as the biggest challenges facing Bangladesh from a macro-economic perspective and the government must prioritise tackling them, according to Dr Zahid Hussain, a former lead economist at the World Bank’s Dhaka office.

Hussain, therefore, believes that a crucial aspect of the upcoming national budget for fiscal 2023-24 will be how the government addresses the twin crises.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will propose the budget worth Tk 7.5 trillion, the biggest in the country's history, for FY24 on Thursday. However, the spending plan is set to leave a record deficit of more than Tk 2 trillion, an 8 percent increase from FY23's budget.

Taking the hefty deficit into account, the government is aiming to bring down the rate of inflation to 6 percent, said Hussain.

"This means the budget will be expansionary. So how can inflation be controlled by increasing the deficit?

The extent to which this could impact inflationary pressures will depend on the sources that will be relied on to finance the deficit, according to him.

In order to cover the deficit, the government plans to tap the banking sector and foreign sources, which is set to account for one-third of the borrowings.

The question that arises then is whether the Bangladesh Bank or commercial banks will provide the domestic loans, he said.

However, loans from domestic sources should not be facilitated by printing new currency notes, according to Hussain. The central bank printed 700 billion new currency notes from July 2023 until now to maintain the credit flow.

Hussain believes that the notes printed by the Bangladesh Bank are ‘high-powered’ money that will only propel the inflation rate.

The economist highlighted the challenges this poses to the government in its reported plans to drag the inflation rate down from the current rate of 9 percent to 6 percent. “How will that be possible if the government takes loans by printing more money?”

There could be little pressure on inflation if the government took loans from the commercial banks, but only private investment would have been impacted, he said.

He suggested slashing the budget deficit to curb inflation. "The bigger the budget deficit, the more pressure it will put on the dollar. This means the value of the taka will also be affected."

‘‘A deficit budget will aggravate the dollar crisis further as the inflow of the currency will be hampered. The valuation of the taka will subsequently drop due to demand and inflation will automatically surge,” he said.

The government is targeting 7.5 percent GDP growth and 6 percent inflation in the upcoming budget.

In light of the dollar crisis, which has prompted import restrictions and thereby reduced the supply of goods in the economy, coupled with the high level of inflation, how much growth can realistically be achieved?

"An increase in GDP growth and a drop in inflation is only possible when supply goes up but demand falls. At present, we can’t import fuel and other goods, but their demand remains the same," Hussain replied.

Again, due to the dollar crisis, the scope of economic activities is being reduced by controlling imports. In this way, it will be difficult to achieve GDP growth targets and control inflation.

This economist believes that as part of the direct action in the budget to reduce the dollar crisis, unnecessary expenditure should be reined in and import-dependent projects should be left out for the time being or implemented slowly.

‘‘It should avoid the projects which are locally funded, but need imported raw materials, machinery or tools.”

"The inflow of dollars has stalled due to the lack of foreign funding. Therefore, we must take the initiative to curtail expenses and reduce the deficit.”

Another way to cut the budget deficit is to enhance revenue mobilisation. But the outlook for revenue collection so far this year is bleak, according to Hussain.

The economist noted that as part of the conditions laid down by the International Monetary Fund under its lending programme with Bangladesh, the government must collect another Tk 800-900 million worth of revenues. "Where will the National Board of Revenue get that amount?”

Every year, the government provides Tk 2.5 trillion in tax rebates to different sectors, he said. ‘‘Some of those tax rebate benefits will end this year. It will help the government if those benefits are not renewed. Gradually, other benefits can be stopped in the future when their terms end.”

‘‘The government may not be able to do so due to the pressure from different quarters. A maximum of Tk 200-300 billion may be expected from the revenue sector in the future. But this amount isn't currently available.”