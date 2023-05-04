    বাংলা

    England's Livingstone strikes form in IPL after injury woes

    The 29-year-old was sidelined for nearly five months after sustaining a knee injury

    Reuters
    Published : 4 May 2023, 09:38 AM
    Updated : 4 May 2023, 09:38 AM

    Liam Livingstone said he was finally shaking off the rust following his return from injury after the England all-rounder cracked an unbeaten 82 for Punjab Kings in their six-wicket loss to Mumbai in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

    The 29-year-old was sidelined for nearly five months after sustaining a knee injury on his Test debut against Pakistan in Rawalpindi late last year and only returned to action in the IPL last month.

    After scoring 40 against Chennai Super Kings last time out he hit his first half-century of the season against Mumbai, his 42-ball effort containing seven fours and four sixes including three huge hits in a row off England team mate Jofra Archer.

    "It's nice to get going. I had lunch with Jofra today (Wednesday) and he said that he was coming at me," Livingstone said. "It was one of those pitches you felt you could get hold of the seam.

    "It's nice personally to finally get a few out of the middle after a bit of a rusty start to the tournament."

    Livingstone shared an unbroken partnership of 119 with Jitesh Sharma (49 not out) as Punjab posted 214-3 in their 20 overs but Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) helped Indians reach their target with seven balls remaining.

    Punjab are seventh with 10 points from as many games, level with three other sides who have all played one match less.

    IPL
    RELATED STORIES
    England v South Africa - ODI series - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 24, 2022 England's Jonny Bairstow walks off as the match is delayed due to rain Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
    Bairstow ruled out of IPL
    He was forced to undergo surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle after a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September
    Second Test - England v New Zealand - New Zealand Nets - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 8, 2022 New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell after nets
    NZ buoyant after clinching Lahore thriller: Mitchell
    Pakistan slumped to 88-7 in reply but Iftikhar Ahmed's 24-ball 60 injected drama into the contest
    Warner is second in the batting charts behind Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan but the Australian’s strike rate has raised eyebrows. Photo: BCCI
    Warner back in rhythm as Delhi snap winless streak in IPL
    Warner went into the home game against Kolkata with three fifties in his previous five matches but lacked his trademark belligerence
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - Jun 3, 2019. General view of the Cricket World Cup trophy before the match.
    US book spot in ODI WC final qualifier
    United Arab Emirates finished runner-up to the US to claim the second spot in the qualifier

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury