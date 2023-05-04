England's Livingstone strikes form in IPL after injury woes

Liam Livingstone said he was finally shaking off the rust following his return from injury after the England all-rounder cracked an unbeaten 82 for Punjab Kings in their six-wicket loss to Mumbai in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was sidelined for nearly five months after sustaining a knee injury on his Test debut against Pakistan in Rawalpindi late last year and only returned to action in the IPL last month.

After scoring 40 against Chennai Super Kings last time out he hit his first half-century of the season against Mumbai, his 42-ball effort containing seven fours and four sixes including three huge hits in a row off England team mate Jofra Archer.