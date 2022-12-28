Latham, Williamson tons take NZ past Pakistan total in Karachi

Tom Latham and Kane Williamson smashed hundreds to help New Zealand eclipse Pakistan's first-innings 438 in the opening Test in Karachi's National Stadium on Wednesday.

Middle order batters Daryl Mitchell (42) and Tom Blundell (47) fell short of half-centuries but New Zealand still ended day three on a commanding 440-6 and optimistic of a handy lead.

Williamson was batting on 105, his 25th Test hundred, with Ish Sodhi on one at the other end.

Earlier, Devon Conway fell for 92 but Tom Latham could not be denied his century after New Zealand resumed on 165 for no loss at the National Stadium.