South Africa, India eye T20 World Cup semi-finals

South Africa and India will look to seal places in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with regulation wins over cricketing minnows as the Super 12 phase wraps up with a flurry of matches on Sunday.

South Africa suffered their first major setback with a 33-run defeat to Pakistan in Sydney on Thursday but Temba Bavuma's team will aim to restore normal service against the already-eliminated Netherlands in the early match at Adelaide Oval.

A win would ensure South Africa finish in the top two of Group 2 and advance to next week's semis, but defeat would see them miss the knockout rounds for a third T20 World Cup in succession while opening the door for Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India, who lead the group with six points, one ahead of the Proteas, will be strong favourites to fend off Zimbabwe in the evening match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and sew up top spot.