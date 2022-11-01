Win over New Zealand a 'big relief' says England captain Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler praised the team's attitude in their crucial win over New Zealand at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday, saying the result was a "big relief" for his side who kept their semi-final qualification hopes alive.

England defeated New Zealand by 20 runs in their Super 12 contest after Buttler led by example and smashed 73 runs, while Alex Hales hit a half-century. Read full story

New Zealand, England and Australia are tied on five points and occupy the first, second and third spots respectively in Group One, separated by the net run rate. They all have one game left to play.

"I think it's a big relief to be heading to that last game knowing we have a chance at progressing," Buttler told reporters.