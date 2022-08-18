    বাংলা

    Dhawan, Gill lead India to 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in first ODI

    The guile of left-arm spinner Axar Patel adds to their shine as he takes three wickets

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2022, 03:21 PM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 03:21 PM

    Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill struck fluent unbeaten half-centuries as India raced to a crushing 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in their first One-Day International at the Harare Sports Grounds on Thursday.

    Set a target of 190 to win, the visitors got there without the loss of a wicket in 30.5 overs as Dhawan scored 81 from 113 balls and Gill a more brutal 82 from 72 deliveries.

    Zimbabwe used eight bowlers in their attempt to restrict their opponents, but there was no reward against the India openers.

    The visitors had elected to bowl first and were quickly into the wickets as they reduced the home side to 66 for five.

    Seamer Deepak Chahar removed both openers and finished with figures of 3-27, well supported by the more expensive Prasidh Krishna, who took 3-50 in eight overs.

    The guile of left-arm spinner Axar Patel (3-24) was also impressive as he removed innings top-scorer Regis Chakabva (35).

    A 70-run ninth-wicket stand between Brad Evans (33 not out) and Richard Ngarava (34) added some respectability to the home score, but it never looked like a target to trouble India.

    The second ODI will be played on Saturday and the third on Monday, both also in Harare.

