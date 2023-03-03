Centurion Roy inspires England to series win over Bangladesh

After completing his century, Roy went after paceman Taskin Ahmed in the 35th over with back-to-back boundaries but fell lbw shortly after as he attempted a sweep off Shakib. His fourth-wicket stand with Buttler yielded 109 runs.

Buttler made a run-a-ball 50 while shepherding the lower order before falling to leave them at 260-6 in the 44th over. But a big total was never in doubt for the world champions.

Moeen Ali hit a quick-fire 42 to take them close to the 300-run mark while Curran, one of two changes to the side that won the first game by three wickets, made an unbeaten 33 with two sixes in the final over.

The teams meet in Chattogram for the final ODI on Monday before playing three Twenty20 matches.